Enbridge selling Midcoast natural gas business for $1.44-billion

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell Midcoast Operating LP in the United States for about $1.44-billion.
The Calgary-based company says Midcoast, which has natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering, processing, transportation and marketing businesses in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, is being bought by AL Midcoast Holdings LLC for US$1.12-billion.
Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco says the sale of Midcoast is an important step in the company’s shift to a pure regulated pipeline and utility model.
The sale was the second big deal announced by Enbridge today. In a separate agreement, the company is selling a stake in a group of its renewable power assets to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $1.75-billion.
Enbridge has set a goal of selling $3-billion in non-core assets this year.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.