Enbridge taking Michigan to court to have Line 5 tunnel plans upheld

Enbridge Inc. is filing a legal action against Michigan over the state’s insistence that the company shut its Line 5 crude oil pipeline down within two years, several years before it could build a proposed replacement.
Enbridge had an agreement with the previous state government to build a tunnel to house a replacement section of the existing Line 5 crude oil pipeline, which runs underwater across the Straits of Mackinac.
The tunnel could be finished by 2024, the company has said, but that timeline wasn’t acceptable to Michigan’s state government. Enbridge revealed Thursday that Michigan is demanding it cease operations of its existing Line 5 within 2 years.
“The new Administration has declared these agreements invalid and has offered no viable alternative because they have insisted that the Straits pipelines to be shut down within two years. This is a timeframe within which the tunnel cannot be completed,” the company said in a release.