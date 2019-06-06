 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Enbridge taking Michigan to court to have Line 5 tunnel plans upheld

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Enbridge taking Michigan to court to have Line 5 tunnel plans upheld

Megan Devlin
For Subscribers
Comments

Enbridge Inc. is filing a legal action against Michigan over the state’s insistence that the company shut its Line 5 crude oil pipeline down within two years, several years before it could build a proposed replacement.

Enbridge had an agreement with the previous state government to build a tunnel to house a replacement section of the existing Line 5 crude oil pipeline, which runs underwater across the Straits of Mackinac.

The tunnel could be finished by 2024, the company has said, but that timeline wasn’t acceptable to Michigan’s state government. Enbridge revealed Thursday that Michigan is demanding it cease operations of its existing Line 5 within 2 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new Administration has declared these agreements invalid and has offered no viable alternative because they have insisted that the Straits pipelines to be shut down within two years. This is a timeframe within which the tunnel cannot be completed,” the company said in a release.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter