Encana moving headquarters to the U.S., changing name to Ovintiv

Encana is moving its head office from Calgary to the United States and rebranding to Ovintiv Inc., but the Canadian oil and gas company said there will be no local job losses as a result.
Encana CEO Doug Suttles cited an inability to access pools of U.S. capital as the reason for the move.
Rivals Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Suncor Energy have either been selling their Canadian assets or have scaled back investments as pipeline space crunch impacts prices.
Encana meanwhile has been adding assets in the United States and had earlier this year bought Texas-based Newfield Exploration Co for $5.5-billion.
Mr. Suttles told a conference call Thursday morning Encana will continue to make investments in the Duvernay and manage them out of its Calgary office.
Despite strong returns on its Canadian assets, Mr. Suttles believe the market’s perception of Encana primarily as a natural gas company is hurting its valuation, hence the need for a rebrand.
“We’re proud of our company’s history, but we have meaningfully transformed our business … (and) it is important our transformation is recognized in our valuation,” he said.
“Our actions show that we will leave no stone unturned to capture the value we deeply believe exists within our equity."
Encana CFO Corey Code said Thursday the company’s value is consistently below that of its U.S. peers. He attributed that to its lack of ability to access pools of US capital limited in how they can make foreign investments.
“We believe the opportunity to enhance our long-term value for shareholders will be greater as a U.S. domiciled company,” Mr. Code said.
Mr. Code said the rebranded company will continue to be dual-traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the ticker symbol ‘OVV’. He said more information will be included in the company’s application to regulators next week.
Encana’s reorganization will require a shareholders vote, slated for early 2020. It is also subject to a thumbs up from courts and the stock exchange, but requires no specific government approval.
If the change gets the green light, shareholders are set to receive one share of common stock of the new company for every five shares of Encana.
Separately, the company said net income for the third quarter rose to $149-million, or 11 cents per share, from $39-million, or 4 cents, a year earlier. Operating profit rose to $195-million from $163-million.
Encana’s total production rose 4 per cent on a proforma basis to 605,100 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the quarter, on higher output from both its core Anadarko and Permian basins.
The company now expects higher annual production and lower costs than its earlier estimates, and kept its annual capital investment forecast unchanged at the mid-point of $2.8-billion.
Encana had earlier forecast full-year production to be between 290,000 and 310,000 barrels per day of liquids and 1,500 to 1,600 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.
With files from Reuters
