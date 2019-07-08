 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Encana subsidiary selling Oklahoma gas assets for $165-million

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Encana subsidiary selling Oklahoma gas assets for $165-million

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Encana president and CEO Doug Suttles addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 30, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Encana Corp. says its wholly owned subsidiary, Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc., has signed a deal to sell its natural gas assets in Oklahoma’s Arkoma Basin for $165-million.

The buyer was not disclosed.

The assets produce the equivalent of approximately 77 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Story continues below advertisement

Encana chief executive Doug Suttles says the deal shows the company’s commitment to value from its non-core assets.

The agreement is subject to closing conditions, regulatory approvals and other adjustments.

It is expected to close in the third quarter.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter