Endeavour Mining buying Canada’s Teranga Gold in all-stock deal worth $2.4-billion

London-based Endeavour Mining is buying Canadian gold company Teranga Gold in a friendly all-stock transaction worth about $2.4-billion.
Endeavour is paying 0.470 of its shares for each Teranga share, a 5.1 per cent premium to Friday’s close.
The deal is the latest in the rapidly consolidating gold industry that has seen a number of companies combine in low, or no premium transactions, at a time when the commodity is in a major upswing. In August, gold hit a new all-time high of US$2,050 an ounce, powered in large part by uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Endeavour takeover of Toronto-based Teranga is being pitched as a deal that will create a powerhouse in West Africa. Teranga has mines in Senegal and Burkina Faso. Endeavour has six mines in Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire. Together the two companies will produce over 1.5 million ounces of gold. Endeavour plans a secondary stock listing for the company on the London Stock Exchange.
Endeavour’s biggest shareholder is Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris. As part of the transaction, he is investing an additional $200-million into the company to strengthen the balance sheet.
The current round of deal making in the gold industry was kicked off in 2018 by Barrick Gold Corp.'s US$6-billion no premium acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. Shortly after, Goldcorp Inc. was sold to Newmont Corp. for US$10-billion. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. then bought Detour Gold Corp. for $4.9-billion last year. Endeavour itself has already been part of the consolidation, buying Montreal-based Semafo Inc. for $1-billion earlier this year. Institutional investors have by and large encouraged these deals, arguing that there have been far too many small gold companies chasing a limited pool of capital.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.