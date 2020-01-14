Endeavour Mining ends pursuit of Centamin after takeover talks fall through

Canada-listed Endeavour Mining Corp. has dropped its pursuit of Centamin PLC after the two miners failed to reach agreement on terms of a takeover deal.

In December, London-based Endeavour tabled an informal all-stock proposal worth $2.5-billion that would have seen it pay a 13 per cent premium for Centamin.

Endeavour, which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, operates four mines in West Africa. Jersey-based Centamin operates a single gold mine in Egypt.

Endeavour had argued that Centamin would benefit from being part of a larger, and better diversified miner, and that the combined company would be more appealing to investors. Endeavour also claimed that it would be a better manager of Centamin's Sukari mine, which has struggled to transition from open-pit mining to underground.

Endeavour had until later today to table a firm offer for Centamin, or walk away.

In a statement on Tuesday, Endeavour’s chief executive, Sebastian de Montessus, argued that the rationale for the takeover made sense, but he said the quality of information received during the due diligence process was “insufficient to allow us to be confident that proceeding with a firm offer would have been in the best interests of Endeavour shareholders.”

Meantime, in its own statement, Centamin said that Endeavour’s offer “materially undervalued,” the company, and there was not any point in continuing discussions with Endeavour as a result.

Shares in Centamin were down by more than 5 per cent in early afternoon trading on the London Stock Exchange.

After being dormant for the better part of a decade, deal-making has come roaring back over the past 16 months in the gold industry. Last year, Barrick Gold Corp completed its US$6-billion takeover of Randgold Resources Ltd, and Newmont Mining Corp. bought Canada’s Goldcorp Inc. for US$10-billion. A number of smaller deals have followed.

With gold miners worldwide struggling to replace reserves, it is often cheaper to buy production through M&A than find new deposits. Companies are also trying to win back generalist investors, who by and large abandoned the sector post-2012, after the price of bullion went into a multi-year tailspin.

Over the past year gold bullion has rallied about 20 per cent, amid a wobbly world economy, loose monetary policy and geopolitical tremors in the Middle East.

