Endeavour to acquire Montreal-based Semafo in $1-billion deal

Endeavour Mining Corp. is buying Montreal-based gold miner Semafo Inc. for $1-billion in an all-stock deal that will see Endeavour’s biggest shareholder pump $100-million into the combined entity.

Endeavour is paying 0.1422 of its shares for each Semafo share, a 55-per-cent premium compared to Semafo’s closing price on Friday.

Endeavour operates four mines in West Africa. Semafa operates two mines in Burkina Faso.

As part of the deal, an investment firm controlled by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is investing $100-million into the combined entity.

London-based Endeavour is attempting the transaction as investors around the world deal with massive volatility due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

While Endeavour would broaden its portfolio by buying Semafo, it is also potentially introducing added risk to the business.

Last November, shares in Semafo cratered after 39 of its workers were killed in an attack by suspected Jihadist while they were en route to the Boungou mine in eastern Burkina Faso.

The mine was shut down and the company is working with the government to try to ensure sure the access road into the mine is safe. Semafo hopes to have the mine back in operation in the fourth quarter of this year.

“It does increase operation risk,” wrote James Bell, analyst with RBC in a note to clients on Monday.

“Given the increased exposure to Burkina Faso, where our concerns on terrorism in the east of the country remain high.”

This is Endeavour’s second attempt in the past six months to buy a West African-focused miner.

Late last year, Endeavour tried to buy Centamin PLC, which operates a big gold mine in Egypt. Centamin rejected the all-stock offer as too low and Endeavour walked away.

