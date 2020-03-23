 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Endeavour to acquire Montreal-based Semafo in $1-billion deal

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Endeavour Mining Corp. is buying Montreal-based gold miner Semafo Inc. for $1-billion in an all-stock deal that will see Endeavour’s biggest shareholder pump $100-million into the combined entity.

Endeavour is paying 0.1422 of its shares for each Semafo share, a 55-per-cent premium compared to Semafo’s closing price on Friday.

Endeavour operates four mines in West Africa. Semafa operates two mines in Burkina Faso.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the deal, an investment firm controlled by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris is investing $100-million into the combined entity.

London-based Endeavour is attempting the transaction as investors around the world deal with massive volatility due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

While Endeavour would broaden its portfolio by buying Semafo, it is also potentially introducing added risk to the business.

Last November, shares in Semafo cratered after 39 of its workers were killed in an attack by suspected Jihadist while they were en route to the Boungou mine in eastern Burkina Faso.

The mine was shut down and the company is working with the government to try to ensure sure the access road into the mine is safe. Semafo hopes to have the mine back in operation in the fourth quarter of this year.

“It does increase operation risk,” wrote James Bell, analyst with RBC in a note to clients on Monday.

“Given the increased exposure to Burkina Faso, where our concerns on terrorism in the east of the country remain high.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is Endeavour’s second attempt in the past six months to buy a West African-focused miner.

Late last year, Endeavour tried to buy Centamin PLC, which operates a big gold mine in Egypt. Centamin rejected the all-stock offer as too low and Endeavour walked away.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies