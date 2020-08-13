 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Energy firm charged with hindering Alberta Energy Regulator facility inspections

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it has laid charges against Land Petroleum International Inc. and president Bill Fung for hindering AER inspections in 2018.

The provincial regulator says eight charges have been jointly laid against the company and Fung under the Oil and Gas Conservation Act, which provides for penalties of up to $500,000 in fines for a company and $50,000 for an individual.

It says the charges are related to facility inspections near Ponoka in central Alberta in August 2018 but it can’t release further detail to ensure the right to a fair prosecution.

Story continues below advertisement

Fung and the company are charged with hindering or failing to assist the regulator as well as causing others to contravene provisions under the act.

They are to make a court appearance on Sept. 4 in Ponoka.

Phone numbers listed as belonging to Land Petroleum in Ponoka and Calgary were out of service on Thursday.

