 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Energy regulator restores Trans Mountain orders issued prior to court decision

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Energy regulator restores Trans Mountain orders issued prior to court decision

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The National Energy Board says its decisions and orders regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion issued prior to last summer when a court overturned its approval will remain valid except where circumstances have changed.

The decision is in line with a request from the federal government-owned pipeline to restore its regulatory status in order for construction to resume during this building season.

Trans Mountain says it is reviewing the details of Friday’s decision and will decide on processes and a construction schedule in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The NEB, which invited comment on the issue from June 21 to July 9, says it may review any of its decisions or orders on its own, due to new information from Trans Mountain or in response to an application for review.

It says Trans Mountain must issue notices to landowners along the entire route, including those that were served previously, and publish notices in local newspapers.

The NEB says it will notify potentially affected Indigenous peoples of the detailed route approval process, adding those who have route concerns may file a statement of opposition requesting a review.

Before the Federal Court of Appeal decision last August, the NEB had approved more than 73 per cent of the detailed route and found that 64 of 98 pre-construction conditions had been fully satisfied, allowing Trans Mountain to start construction at the Westridge Marine Terminal and on certain temporary infrastructure sites and portions of the pipeline route.

The NEB reapproved the project in February after considering impacts on marine life and Ottawa gave final approval June 18 after completing consultations with Indigenous groups.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter