 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Equinor starts oil production at Britain’s Mariner field

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Equinor starts oil production at Britain’s Mariner field

The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Equinor headquarters in Fornebu, Norway.

Nerijus Adomaitis/Reuters

Norway’s Equinor and its partners have started producing oil from the Mariner field in the British North Sea, which is expected to pump more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years, the operator said on Thursday.

Mariner is expected to produce annual average plateau rates of around 55,000 barrels of oil per day and up to 70,000 barrels of oil per day at peak production, it added.

The startup of the heavy oil field on the U.K. Continental Shelf (UKCS), one of Britain’s largest offshore developments in years and originally due on stream in 2017, has been delayed several times by technical problems and poor weather conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

“The startup of Mariner, the first Equinor-operated oil field on the UKCS, establishes our foothold in the U.K. and reinforces our commitment to be a long-term energy partner,” senior vice president Hedda Felin said in a statement.

The project, which Equinor said is a gross investment of more than $7.7-billion, was discovered east of the Shetland Islands in 1981, and approved for development in 2012.

Equinor has a 65.11 per cent stake in the field. JX Nippon has 20 per cent, Siccar Point has 8.89 per cent and ONE-Dyas owns the remaining 6 per cent.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter