Equinox Gold Corp. EQX-T has suspended operations at its biggest mine following a blockade by locals in Mexico.

The Vancouver-based gold company said in a release that the illegal blockade by the Mezcala community is preventing delivery of mine supplies to the Los Filos mine. Los Filos produced close to 32,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter.

Shares in Equinox were down by 8 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Equinox did not specify why the community was protesting.

This isn’t the first time Equinox has experienced disruptions at the mine. Last year, the Xochipala community staged a one month blockade, and in 2020 the Carrizalillo community blockaded the mine for three and a half months.

Los Filos accounts for 28 per cent of Equinox’s production forecast for this year, with predicted output of roughly 162,000 ounces of gold.

“The continued interruption in operations at the mine highlights ongoing investor focus on stability of relations with the community,” Wayne Lam, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. wrote in a note to clients. The blockades have already interfered with a planned expansion project at Los Filos mine, which may eventually see Equinox double its annual production at the mine.

Founded in 2018 by mining financier Ross Beaty, Equinox operates six gold mines in North and South America, and it is building another operation in Ontario. The company has grown in large part through M&A. Equinox has a long-term objective of becoming a one million ounce a year producer. Last year, it produced slightly more than 600,000 ounces.

