Equinox to buy junior miner Premier Gold in all-stock deal worth $612-million

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Equinox Gold Corp. has reached a friendly agreement to buy junior gold mining company Premier Gold Mines Ltd. in an all-Canadian, all-stock takeover transaction worth about $612-million.

Vancouver-based Equinox operates seven gold mines in North and South America and is worth roughly $3.2-billion. Its chairman is well- known geologist and mining financier Ross Beaty.

Thunder Bay, Ont.-based Premier operates a small gold mine in Mexico and has stakes in a number of other United States and Canadian gold mines and development projects.

One of its most valuable assets is its 50 per cent share in the Hardrock gold project in Ontario. Once built, Hardrock is expected to produce more than 400,000 ounces of gold over a 14 year mine life.

As part of the takeover transaction, Premier intends to spin out its U.S. assets into a new public company to be called  i-80 Gold Corp., which will be run by Premier’s chief executive officer Ewan Downie.

Premier shareholders will receive 0.1967 of an Equinox Gold share for each Premier share worth about $2.58, or a 2.5 per cent premium to its Tuesday closing price. In addition, shareholders will receive 0.4 of a share of i-80 Gold. The value of the i-80 Gold shares will be known once the terms of the spinout are announced. Equinox Gold will take a stake in i-80 as part of a planned $75-million financing to be conducted alongside the spinout.

Despite a global pandemic, which has made due diligence difficult to conduct, a number of gold deals have been announced in recent months as companies attempt to win back institutional investors who fled the sector over the past decade.

Last month, Britain’s Endeavour Mining Corp. in November bought Toronto-based Teranga Gold Corp. in an all stock transaction worth about $2.44billion.

In May, Canada’s SSR Mining Inc. took over Denver-based miner Alacer Gold Corp. for $2.4-billion

