 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources EU’s lending arm proposes phasing out support for fossil-fuel projects

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

EU’s lending arm proposes phasing out support for fossil-fuel projects

Marc Jones
LONDON
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The European Investment Bank has proposed an end to lending for fossil fuel-reliant energy projects by the end of 2020, a draft of the EU lending arm’s new energy strategy showed.

The bank said it would phase out support to energy projects that were “reliant on fossil fuels: oil and gas production, infrastructure primarily dedicated to natural gas, power generation or heat-based on fossil fuels.”

“These types of projects will not be presented for approval to the EIB Board beyond the end of 2020,” a copy of the proposals seen by Reuters said.

Story continues below advertisement

The EIB board, which is made up mostly of EU finance ministers, is expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in September, though a final decision could take longer.

Resistance could potentially come from coal-reliant eastern European Union members or Italy where the EIB is helping fund the Transadriatic Pipeline for gas.

“This long-term transition (to greener energy sources) is profound. Solidarity is required to ensure that potentially vulnerable groups or regions are supported,” the EIB proposal document said.

The bank said it would provide extra support to those member states or regions with “a more challenging transition path.”

Incoming president of the European Commission, Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, has called for the bank to spend half of its roughly 70-80 billion euros-a-year of investments on green projects, suggesting turning parts of it into a “climate bank.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter