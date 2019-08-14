 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources ExxonMobil fined $40,000 after near miss on rig off Nova Scotia last fall

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

ExxonMobil fined $40,000 after near miss on rig off Nova Scotia last fall

Halifax
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Nova Scotia’s offshore regulator has fined ExxonMobil Canada Ltd. $40,000 after a “near miss” incident last fall that saw a chain dropped on the Noble Regina Allen drilling rig.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says it found the oil and gas company was not in compliance with drilling regulations at the time of the Nov. 5 incident.

Five nearby workers narrowly escaped injury when a 15-metre chain, along with a swivel and shackle with a combined weight of 102 kilograms, fell nearly 18 metres to the deck during a lifting operation in the derrick area.

Story continues below advertisement

The chain landed about 30 centimetres from one of the workers who was helping the others disconnect a load.

The offshore board says the equipment used in the lifting operation was not properly maintained and operated to prevent the incident.

It says it determined the violation was subject to an administrative monetary penalty that was issued on July 12 and paid by ExxonMobil on Aug. 12.

“While no one was injured, the incident was classified as a near miss with the potential for a fatality,” the board said in its notice of violation.

It found the chain dropped because of the failure of a shackle, caused by a nut that was not held by a cotter pin. The pin serves as a retention device for the nut, which prevents it from turning and loosening from the bolt.

The board also said its post-incident inspections identified a number of issues in addition to those raised by the rig operator.

They included shackles with cotter pins that were missing, shackles that had old pins that were reused, pins improperly sized for the hole in the bolt, pins showing signs of corrosion, and improperly installed or secured cotter pins. The investigation also found that replacement cotter pins were not readily available.

Story continues below advertisement

The board said it undertook a “significant effort” to ensure corrective actions were developed and implemented.

“These included enhanced quarantine practices for loose lifting gear, additional training on safe lifting practices, and a number of other measures which strengthened the overall safety management system.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter