Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says SRG Mining Inc.’s attempt to skirt a national security review around a deal to sell a stake in a critical minerals project to a Chinese buyer is far from a fait accompli.

Montreal-based SRG Mining last summer announced that China-based Carbon ONE New Energy Group Co. Ltd. was buying a 19.4-per-cent stake in its Lola graphite project in West Africa for $16.9-million. A few weeks ago, the company said it is planning on redomiciling to the Middle East in a legal manoeuvre that would negate the requirement to be subject to a national security review by the federal government.

Speaking at the PDAC mining conference in Toronto on Monday, Mr. Champagne said, “it’s never smart to try to circumvent the rules.” He added that the Canadian government will “use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Canadian law is respected, and that Canadian regulation is adhered to.”

SRG Mining did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Champagne in late 2022 said he would only allow investments in Canadian critical minerals miners by entities tied to the Chinese state government to occur under exceptional circumstances. As part of that mandate, he ordered three China-based companies to immediately divest themselves from three Canadian critical minerals companies which held mining assets overseas.

When The Globe and Mail put it to Mr. Champagne that SRG Mining has said in its disclosures that by moving outside of Canada, it would not be subject to a national security review, Mr. Champagne replied, “would you rather listen to them, or the Government of Canada? If I was you, I would think that the Government of Canada has a number of tools in our tool box to make sure that Canadian law is upheld.”

Ottawa has come down hard on Chinese investment into critical minerals, owing both to Canada’s weak positioning in the sector globally, and because of the Asian superpower’s growing dominance. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, China produces 65 per cent of the world’s graphite, a key input into electric car batteries.

Relations between North American governments have deteriorated with China over the past five years in the face of human rights abuses by President Xi Jinping’s authoritarian regime. Against this backdrop, Canada, the United States and Europe are attempting to build up their own industries in critical minerals to reduce their dependence on China.

If the SRG deal with C-One closes, it could trigger many more resource companies operating in the critical minerals sector to flee the country in order to avoid potential financing restrictions under the Investment Canada Act.