An entry to the tunnels at Nutrien's Cory potash mine, near Saskatoon, on Aug. 12, 2019.Nayan Sthankiya/Reuters

Nutrien Ltd. is parting ways with Mayo Schmidt, its chief executive officer, after only naming him to the top job in April, and after talks with Australian miner BHP Group Ltd. over a possible joint venture deal ended.

Saskatoon-based Nutrien gave no reason for the swift departure of Mr. Schmidt, which it announced in a press release on Tuesday. Mr. Schmidt will be replaced on an interim basis by Ken Seitz, CEO of the company’s potash division.

“We cannot comment on the specific details of his departure, as there are legal constraints on what we can say,” Megan Fielding, spokesperson with Nutrien, wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail. “Beyond that, Nutrien doesn’t comment on individual matters pertaining to personnel changes.”

This was the second abrupt departure of a CEO of Nutrien, the world’s largest fertilizer company, this year. Nutrien’s previous CEO, Chuck Magro, stepped down suddenly in April after friction with Nutrien’s board over talks with BHP about a multibillion deal centred around the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, which is owned by BHP.

The Globe reported earlier this year that Mr. Magro pushed for a deal with BHP that would have seen Nutrien spin off its retail division to free up cash for an investment in Jansen. A number of board members disagreed with the strategy and Mr. Magro left the company in the aftermath. Nutrien under Mr. Schmidt continued to engage with BHP over a possible deal with Jansen, but the option of selling the retail division was taken off the table, The Globe reported. Ultimately, under Mr. Schmidt, talks between Nutrien and BHP fizzled and in August BHP announced it was going it alone on the project.

BHP has subsequently said it would still consider bringing on a partner at Jansen to share the considerable capital expenditure requirements over the next few years. BHP has already spent more than $4-billion on Jansen and expects to spend as much as $5.7-billion more over the next few years to bring it into production.

Ben Isaacson, analyst with Scotia Capital, wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday that the abrupt departure of Mr. Schmidt is troubling.

“What makes this bizarre is that it comes less than one year after Chuck Magro abruptly resigned from the same CEO seat,” he said.

“Investors are likely to penalize Nutrien due to perceived dysfunction at the board and senior leadership levels,”

Shares in Nutrien fell by 2 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“Nutrien would be best served by sharing with all of its stakeholders roughly what’s going on and why, added Mr. Isaacson. “Without doing so, we could see a new overhang emerge due to reduced investor confidence in the board and leadership team.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.