A general view of Cobre Panama mine owned by Canada’s First Quantum Minerals in Donoso, Panama.STRINGER/Reuters

Panama’s port authority is preventing First Quantum Minerals Ltd. from exporting copper out of the country, and as a result the Canadian miner is facing the prospect of shutting down its Cobre Panama mine by mid-month.

Late last year, Panama’s government ordered the mine to close after the Central American country fell out with First Quantum over terms of a new fiscal agreement. First Quantum FM-T had appealed that decision with the Minister of Commerce and Industries, and in the interim has kept operations at Cobre Panama going. But because there is limited storage capacity at the port, the Canadian miner will soon have to shut down operations at the mine site.

The move to block exports is “part of a series of escalating attempts by the government to pressure the company into accepting a refreshed concession contract on the government’s terms,” First Quantum said in a release on Monday.

The Canadian copper mine has already agreed to pay Panama a minimum of US$375-million a year in taxes, which is more than eight times that of its last publicly-disclosed tax bill.

But sticking points remain, including the size and amount of tax credits that First Quantum is allowed to use to offset its fiscal burden, and legal clauses to prevent early termination of the agreement and expropriation of the mine.

Located 120 kilometers west of Panama City, Cobre Panama is Vancouver-based First Quantum’s biggest operation.

In 2021, First Quantum paid US$42.6-million to Panama for Cobre Panama. The company’s tax tab is low compared to what it pays in Zambia, another international mining jurisdiction where it has large copper mines. That’s in large part because of tax credits amassed during Cobre Panama’s construction. The mine cost First Quantum US6.8-billion to build, and was only completed in 2019, meaning the company still has years of tax credits to avail itself of.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s tussle with Panama over taxes is a microcosm of a global phenomenon that threatens the profitability of some of Canada’s biggest mining companies.

Panama has joined scores of international mining jurisdictions – including Mexico, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Zambia, Mali, Papua New Guinea and Australia – that have pushed through, or have pushed for, royalty hikes, income tax increases and bigger ownership stakes in mines.

After spending big on social programs during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries are looking for ways to raise funds as their economies slow. With metals such as gold and copper trading near record-high levels, foreign mining companies reaping windfall profits are an easy target.

Canadian gold miner Centerra Inc. had its flagship Kumtor mine nationalized by the Kyrgyz Republic in 2021 after falling out with the host government.

Panama, however, has insisted that it has no intention of seizing Cobre Panama from First Quantum.