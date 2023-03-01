Panama is nearing an agreement on a bitter tax feud with First Quantum Minerals Ltd., a lawyer who works with the Central American government says.

Ebrahim Asvat, managing partner with Patton, Moreno & Asvat, and a member of the government of Panama’s negotiating team said in an interview with The Globe and Mail that three sticking points remain, but all are expected to be agreed upon within about a week.

The development was first reported by Reuters.

Mr. Asvat said that as early as today, details over legal rights that would protect First Quantum FM-T against early termination of the agreement, as well as an agreement over how much the Canadian miner will pay in taxes for 2022 are expected to be firmed up. The final outstanding issue revolves around depletion rights, which currently allows First Quantum to receive a tax deduction after it extracts copper from the ground.

Mr. Asvat said Panama is pushing to eliminate the deduction, but ultimately may settle for a compromise. Either way, he said that the tax dispute is nearing a conclusion.

“Between this week, or next week, we should sort out all the pending issues,” he said.

Mr. Asvat said that, in the latest round of talks between First Quantum, a new negotiator with the Canadian delegation was involved who made a big difference. The negotiator identified as “Brian,” took a brass tacks approach, which the Panamanian contingent warmed to.

“He has been very practical, and very forward-moving in respect of trying to close this matter,” he said.

Shares in First Quantum were up by 3 per cent in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Late last month, Panama’s maritime authority started preventing the loading of copper concentrate at port, which effectively prevented First Quantum from exporting the metal out of the country. The Vancouver-based copper miner indicated it would soon run be forced to halt mining entirely at its giant Cobre Panama mine in the country.

Located 120 kilometres west of Panama City, Cobre Panama is First Quantum’s biggest operation. In production since 2019, the company has so far paid only small amounts of tax to Panama, owing to generous credits that had been earlier negotiated.

As part of a tentative fiscal agreement, the Canadian copper miner has said it is willing to pay Panama a minimum of US$375-million a year in taxes, which is about eight times higher than its last disclosed tax bill. The floor payments are contingent on copper trading at elevated levels and the company hitting certain production metrics.