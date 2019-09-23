First Quantum weighing sale of minority stake in Zambian copper assets

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. says it has held talks about a sale of a minority stake in its Zambian copper assets.

Toronto-based First Quantum is Canada’s biggest pure play on copper with a market valuation of $8.4-billion. It operates two mines in Zambia, including Kansanshi, Africa's biggest copper mine.

First Quantum’s share price has been under pressure this year amid a tepid copper price, a sizeable debt load and a capital expenditure overrun at its newest mine in Panama.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that First Quantum had attracted takeover interest. The Globe and Mail later reported that Chinese state-owned firm Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd had made an approach but hadn’t made a formal takeover offer.

Jiangxi owns mining assets in China, Peru and Afghanistan. Two years ago, the company's chairman said that Jiangxi planned to make acquisitions in Africa.

In a statement on Monday, First Quantum said it “has not engaged in any discussions regarding a takeover bid or other change of control transaction and has no knowledge of potential take-over bids, change of control transactions or proposals.”

Shares in First Quantum jumped 20 per cent combined during the last two trading sessions of last week after reports of takeover interest were made public.

First Quantum has spent the past few years building Cobre Panama, a giant copper project it inherited as part of its 2014 acquisition of fellow Canadian miner Inmet Mining Corp. Cobre Panama is the company's major growth project but construction went about $400-million over budget. Much of First Quantum’s current US$7.6-billion debt load can be traced to the acquisition of the asset and the construction of the mine.

First Quantum expects to produce about 718,000 tonnes of copper this year, or about 3.5 per cent of the global market.