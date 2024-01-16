Open this photo in gallery: A police officer is seen at the Cobre Panama mine, which was forced to shut down after Panama's top court ruled that a contract with Canada's First Quantum was unconstitutional.TARINA RODRIGUEZ/Reuters

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T is considering a range of merger and acquisition options as it works to stem the financial damage caused by the closure of its giant Panama copper mine.

The Vancouver-based copper miner said in a release it is considering the sale of some of its smaller operations, as well as potentially selling stakes in its larger mines.

The company has already been approached by majors interested in pouncing as its stock flounders.

Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T approached First Quantum with an expression of interest in acquiring the company last year, Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail reported.

Cobre Panama is one of the biggest copper mines in the world, accounting for about 1.5 per cent of global output.

Shares in First Quantum have fallen by more than two thirds since last summer.

First Quantum was forced to close Cobre Panama late last year after Panama’s Supreme Court declared the Canadian company’s latest mining contract unconstitutional.

In the first three quarters of 2023, Cobre Panama generated 46 per cent of First Quantum’s revenue, and accounted for about 80 per cent of its operating profit.

The company took on billions in debt to build the mine, which was completed in 2019.

As of Sept. 30, First Quantum owed lenders US$6.8-billion and much of that was supposed to be paid off from cash flows from Cobre Panama.

To address the shortfall in its revenue, First Quantum said that it is eliminating its dividend, and reducing or delaying capital expenditures by US$650-million over the next two years. In addition, the miner is in talks with lenders about extending its loans.