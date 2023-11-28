Open this photo in gallery: People celebrate after Panama's Supreme Court ruled that First Quantum's contract for the Cobre Panama mine was unconstitutional.ROBERTO CISNEROS/Getty Images

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s future in Panama is in jeopardy after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that its mining contract is unconstitutional.

The Vancouver-based copper miner has been operating under a cloud after President Laurentino Cortizo few weeks ago directed the country’s top court to rule on the legality of the recently-negotiated 20 year mining contract.

The government only last month signed a new 20-year contract on First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine into law. As the contract was making its way through the legislature, thousands of environmentalists, Indigenous groups, and labour activists protested against the Canadian miner.

Following Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling, First Quantum FM-T spokesperson Brian Cattell wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail that the company remains committed to regulatory compliance regarding all aspects of its operations in Panama. He added that First Quantum will offer further comment after details on the ruling are made public.

Sam Crittenden, analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. wrote in a note to clients that “the path forward depends on whether the mine can resume operations while new contract negotiations take place or if it remains offline which could eventually lead to international arbitration proceedings.”

The Canadian miner on the weekend already informed the Ministry of Industry and Commerce that it intended to start arbitration proceedings.

Arbitration typically takes years to play out and success isn’t guaranteed. Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T spent around seven years in arbitration proceedings against Pakistan over the right to mine a copper and gold project before winning a multi-billion award.

“Pursuing international arbitration to recoup the massive financial loss of Cobre Panama would likely take years to resolve,” Orest Wowkodaw, analyst with Scotia Capital Inc. wrote in a note to clients. “However, we believe this course of action could ultimately bear fruit.”

First Quantum’s stock market value has fallen by 60 per cent over the past six weeks because of uncertainty over its future.

On Tuesday, the company’s shares were down by a further 1.6 per cent in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Located 120 kilometres west of Panama City, the open pit Cobre Panama mine is a major engine of the Panamanian economy. The mine has created around 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, and accounts for about 5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Cobre Panama started production in 2019, cost the company US$6.8-billion to build and is its biggest mine by far.

Protests against First Quantum have attracted huge international media attention and become a cause célèbre. Hollywood movie star Leonardo DiCaprio voiced his support to protesters in an Instagram post flagging environmental concerns about the mine’s impact on the densely forested local environment.

Under First Quantum’s latest contract, the company had agreed to pay a minimum of US$375-million in taxes a year to Panama, or about nine times more than it had previously been paying. Earlier this month, it made a payment of US$567-million to Panama, which accounted for the period from December, 2021, to October of this year.

Last week, the company said it was preparing for a complete cessation of mining at Cobre Panama because protesters at its port were preventing supplies from reaching its processing plant.

An extended shutdown of the mine will put added stress on First Quantum’s balance sheet. As of Sept. 30, the company was carrying US$6.8-billion in debt.

Mining royalty firm Franco-Nevada Corp. FNV-T is also being impacted by the court decision.

Franco’s gold stream on Cobre Panama represents about 20 per cent of its EBITDA.