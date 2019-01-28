 Skip to main content

Fortis to sell its stake in Waneta expansion hydro project in B.C. for $1-billion

Fortis to sell its stake in Waneta expansion hydro project in B.C. for $1-billion

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Fortis Inc. has signed a deal to sell its 51 per cent stake in the Waneta expansion hydroelectric project in B.C. to its provincial government partners for approximately $1-billion.

The B.C. government’s Columbia Power Corp. and Columbia Basin Trust together already hold the other 49 per cent of the Waneta expansion.

The project was completed in 2015 and has the capacity to produce 335 megawatts of power.

Fortis says the sale will help finance the growth of its regulated utility business.

FortisBC will continue to operate the facility and purchase its surplus capacity.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close within 90 days.

