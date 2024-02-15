U.S. auto giant General Motors Co. and Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp. will buy electric vehicle battery materials from Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. NOU-X and invest in the company, buoying the Quebec miner’s prospects in its bid to become a go-to critical mineral supplier for North America.

GM GM-N and Panasonic have signed separate commitments to purchase 18,000 metric tons of active anode material each per year over six to seven years, Nouveau Monde said in news releases Thursday. The offtake agreements represent about 85 per cent of the miner’s planned phase-2 production.

The industrial giants have also agreed to make equity investments in Nouveau Monde, starting with a US$25-million stake each. Two of the miner’s existing backers, namely Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. and European private equity investor Pallinghurst Group, are injecting another combined US$37.5-million.

“Today marks a huge milestone in our journey to establish NMG as a leading and sustainable graphite anode materials supplier in North America,” Nouveau Monde Chief Executive Eric Desaulniers said in a video on the company’s website. “Panasonic Energy and GM, two major industry players at the forefront of the EV revolution, are making a strong commitment toward securing a local, reliable and carbon-neutral supply chain for their long-term business strategy.”

The desire by Western automakers and parts manufacturers to cut their dependence on China and map out new EV supply chains in Europe and North America has triggered a reset of their global footprints. Companies are scrambling to secure minerals needed for battery production. And they’re forging alliances with new partners and plotting new factories to feed their dealer showrooms.

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime shift that’s being fuelled by government backing on an unprecedented scale. Like Ontario, Quebec has moved quickly to grab a big piece of the action, working with Ottawa to lure companies with generous loans and subsidies as well as proximity to the raw materials needed by the auto industry as it goes electric.

Montreal-based Nouveau Monde is trying to become the biggest natural graphite producer for EVs in North America. The plan is to have a fully-integrated supply process by pulling the mineral ore out of the ground at its Matawinie Mine, located about 120 km north of Montreal, refining it at a battery material plant in Bécancour, and ship it to its customers battery factories.

GM and Ford Motor Co. F-N are among those setting up in Bécancour, an emerging EV battery hub across from Trois-Rivières, Que.

Nouveau Monde estimates it will cost US$1.2-billion to build its facilities and plans to fund it through both borrowing and equity. GM and Panasonic, together with potential co-investors, intend to participate in future funding worth about US$275-million, the miner said. Cementing deals with the two anchor customers provides “greater visibility” for the bankability of the projects to potential lenders, strategic investors and governments as the miner lines up project financing, it said.

Graphite is key to making batteries for electric vehicles. More than 95 per cent of the anode side of EV batteries is made from graphite, making it the most sought-after raw material of all battery metals, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. China currently controls almost the entirety of the world’s supply of battery-grade graphite.