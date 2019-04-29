 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Guyana Goldfields CEO to exit as company reaches proxy fight settlement with founder

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Guyana Goldfields CEO to exit as company reaches proxy fight settlement with founder

Niall McGee Mining reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Troubled junior gold company Guyana Goldfields Inc. has agreed to replace its chief executive officer and is parting ways with three board members, as it reached a proxy settlement with a group of dissident shareholders.

On Monday, Toronto-based Guyana said it will begin the search for a new CEO to replace Scott Caldwell, who had held the position since 2013. Guyana also said that Jean-Pierre Chauvin, Michael Richings and David Beatty are stepping down as board members. The company will propose Alan Pangbourne and Allen Palmiere as part of its revised director slate for its coming annual general meeting.

Since January, Guyana has been locked in a bitter proxy fight with a group led by the company’s founder, Patrick Sheridan, who proposed replacing the company’s entire slate of seven directors. Mr. Sheridan, who founded the company in the 1990s, was fired by Guyana last year, and the company has since accused him of poor managerial performance, conflicts of interest and ethical lapses.

Story continues below advertisement

Late last year, Guyana's share price went into free fall when the company disclosed serious geological problems with its Aurora gold mine in Guyana, raising questions about the size and economics of the deposit. Last month, an independent consultant cut Guyana's reserves by more than 40 per cent, raised its cost estimates and cut its mine life.

The proxy fight largely centered around who was to blame for the company’s failings with Guyana pointing the finger at Mr. Sheridan, who was CEO and chief operating officer when the original mine plan for Aurora was developed. But Mr. Sheridan claimed that much of the fault was instead with management which he says failed to execute on a solid mine plan.

The pending exit of Mr. Caldwell is an about face for Guyana’s board of directors who only a few days ago said it was solidly behind him.

“The board has put its confidence in Scott moving forward,” said Rene Marion, chairman of Guyana, in an interview with The Globe and Mail last week.

“He did a fabulous job building the Aurora mine in the first couple of years and he’s kinda victim to a legacy item that didn't get uncovered til now.”

Guyana, which at one point had a market capitalization of more than $1.5-billion, has lost about 90 per cent of its value as questions linger about whether the company's latest mine plan is viable.

As part of the settlement, Guyana has agreed to reimburse “reasonable expenses” incurred by the dissident group. Last week, Mr. Sheridan said he was personally funding the proxy fight, which cost around $1-million.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter