Guyana Goldfields CEO to exit as company reaches proxy fight settlement with founder

Troubled junior gold company Guyana Goldfields Inc. has agreed to replace its chief executive officer and is parting ways with three board members, as it reached a proxy settlement with a group of dissident shareholders.
On Monday, Toronto-based Guyana said it will begin the search for a new CEO to replace Scott Caldwell, who had held the position since 2013. Guyana also said that Jean-Pierre Chauvin, Michael Richings and David Beatty are stepping down as board members. The company will propose Alan Pangbourne and Allen Palmiere as part of its revised director slate for its coming annual general meeting.
Since January, Guyana has been locked in a bitter proxy fight with a group led by the company’s founder, Patrick Sheridan, who proposed replacing the company’s entire slate of seven directors. Mr. Sheridan, who founded the company in the 1990s, was fired by Guyana last year, and the company has since accused him of poor managerial performance, conflicts of interest and ethical lapses.
Late last year, Guyana's share price went into free fall when the company disclosed serious geological problems with its Aurora gold mine in Guyana, raising questions about the size and economics of the deposit. Last month, an independent consultant cut Guyana's reserves by more than 40 per cent, raised its cost estimates and cut its mine life.
The proxy fight largely centered around who was to blame for the company’s failings with Guyana pointing the finger at Mr. Sheridan, who was CEO and chief operating officer when the original mine plan for Aurora was developed. But Mr. Sheridan claimed that much of the fault was instead with management which he says failed to execute on a solid mine plan.
The pending exit of Mr. Caldwell is an about face for Guyana’s board of directors who only a few days ago said it was solidly behind him.
“The board has put its confidence in Scott moving forward,” said Rene Marion, chairman of Guyana, in an interview with The Globe and Mail last week.
“He did a fabulous job building the Aurora mine in the first couple of years and he’s kinda victim to a legacy item that didn't get uncovered til now.”
Guyana, which at one point had a market capitalization of more than $1.5-billion, has lost about 90 per cent of its value as questions linger about whether the company's latest mine plan is viable.
As part of the settlement, Guyana has agreed to reimburse “reasonable expenses” incurred by the dissident group. Last week, Mr. Sheridan said he was personally funding the proxy fight, which cost around $1-million.