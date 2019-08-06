 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources ‘Headwinds’ swell Ensign Energy second-quarter net loss, shares fall on revenue miss

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

‘Headwinds’ swell Ensign Energy second-quarter net loss, shares fall on revenue miss

Dan Healing
Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Stalled oil field activity in Canada and a slowing market in the United States are providing “headwinds” against which Ensign Energy Services Inc. continues to struggle, president Bob Geddes said on Tuesday.

The Calgary-based drilling company’s revenue for the three months ended June 30 jumped 44 per cent to $378 million from $263 million in the year-earlier period, mainly due to its acquisition late last year of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. after a battle with larger rival Precision Drilling Corp.

But most of the revenue growth came from its U.S. operations, while Canadian revenue was affected by steep declines in activity attributed in part to Alberta government oil production curtailments designed to draw down inventories and eliminate steep local price discounts on crude.

Story continues below advertisement

“Canada, as you know, has macro-geopolitical issues that created a curtailment scenario which undoubtedly was a necessary solution but has created huge activity headwinds, headwinds which we feel will subside as operators work through their cash flows and show disciplined reinvestment through the drill-bit,” said Geddes on a conference call.

He predicted a rebound in activity could take place in 2020, adding the company doesn’t foresee moving any more rigs from Canada to United States after transferring one in the first quarter of this year.

Shares in drilling company closed at $3.60 on Tuesday, down just over nine per cent.

Ensign’s revenue fell short of the $419-million expected by analysts, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv, and its net loss of $31.7 million, while an improvement over a $36.7 million loss a year earlier, missed forecasts for a net loss of $25.7 million.

The reduction in Ensign’s share price means its annual dividend of 48 cents per share renders a theoretical yield of 13 per cent, but Geddes told analysts on the call there is no plan at present to reduce the payouts.

Ensign’s U.S. revenue in the second quarter rose by 77 per cent compared to the year-earlier period to $261 million, despite softening demand, to account for 69 per cent of the company’s total revenue. It has 134 marketed rigs in the U.S.

In contrast, its Canadian revenue rose by just 11 per cent to $51 million – despite the addition of 68 Trinidad rigs to swell its fleet to 118 marketed rigs – accounting for 14 per cent of the total.

Story continues below advertisement

International revenue was down slightly at $66 million but still exceeded the Canadian contribution.

Geddes said Ensign is focused on realizing the promised $40 million in annual cost savings from the Trinidad deal, mainly related to the elimination of duplicate costs and sale of unneeded facilities.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter