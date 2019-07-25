 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Hibernia platform still shut down as work continues to clean up oil spill

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Hibernia platform still shut down as work continues to clean up oil spill

St. John's, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Efforts continue off Newfoundland’s east coast to monitor and clean up oil remaining from the estimated 12,000 litres that spilled from the Hibernia platform last week.

The sheen of oil, first spotted on July 17, had broken into two separate sections by Wednesday.

The remaining volume is estimated at 1,070 litres, according to the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Twitter post Wednesday, the board said some of the oil spilled last week has been mechanically recovered, some has evaporated and some has dispersed into the water column.

Four oiled seabirds have been reported by the Hibernia Management and Development Company.

Production remains shut down at the platform, which is owned by a consortium of oil companies, the largest being ExxonMobil.

The company said last week that it has been mechanically dispersing the mix of oil and water and using absorbent booms to soak up oil from the ocean surface.

The spill follows a Husky Energy spill of 250,000 litres of oil into the ocean last November, the largest in the history of the province’s offshore oil and gas industry.

The regulatory board said Sunday that it will formally investigate the Hibernia incident, as it continues to investigate last November’s Husky spill.

Siobhan Coady, the province’s natural resources minister, called the spill “unacceptable” during question period in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter