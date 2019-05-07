 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Hudbay shares tumble 10 per cent on first-quarter loss

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares plunged 10 per cent in early trading after it reported a net loss in its first quarter blamed on lower realized metal prices and sales volumes.

Shares in the Toronto-based mining company, which reports in U.S. dollars, fell 88 cents to $7.88 by 9:45 a.m. ET after it said it lost US$13.4 million or five cents per share in the quarter ending March 31.

That compared with a profit of $41.4 million and 16 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

Hudbay says its copper-equivalent production in the first quarter fell by six per cent compared with the same period in 2018, primarily as a result of lower production in Manitoba following the closure of the Reed mine.

But, it said, it had record copper recoveries at its Constancia mine in Peru and record throughput at both the Lalor mine and the Stall concentrator in Manitoba.

Last Friday, Hudbay announced a settlement agreement with activist investor Waterton Global Resource Management on a slate of 11 board of director candidates, including one joint nominee and two Waterton nominees.

Hudbay board chairman Alan Hibben is to step down once a new chairman is selected, but will stay on the board until the company’s 2020 annual meeting.

