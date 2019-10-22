Husky Energy lays off undisclosed number of employees

Calgary-based Husky Energy Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

“Today we did have to say goodbye to some of our colleagues. Husky has been taking steps to better align the organization and workforce with our capital plan and strategy,” Husky spokeswoman Kim Guttormson said in an email Tuesday.

“These changes put Husky in the best position to achieve its goals. This was about changing the way we approach our business, the way we make decisions and the way we work together to meet our goals.”

Like other Canadian oil and gas companies, Husky has been hurt by a lack of pipeline access to oil markets. Earlier this year the company said it would slow its capital spending on western Canadian projects over the next five years to allow downstream capacity to catch up with oil production as pipeline constraints continue to impede the industry’s ability to get oil out of Canada.

Husky, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, also announced earlier this month that it would sell its refinery in Prince George, B.C., to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure for $215-million in cash.

Ms. Guttormson said the company will not disclose the number of jobs affected. In 2016, Husky reported that it had just more than 5,000 employees.

