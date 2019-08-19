 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Husky Energy shares rise on analyst report about potential privatization

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Husky Energy shares rise on analyst report about potential privatization

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shares in Husky Energy Inc. are up by about five per cent after an RBC Dominion Securities analyst suggested its low share price makes this a good time for the company to be taken private.

The stock jumped by as much as 47 cents to $9.24 on Monday morning, still well off its 52-week high of $22.98 set last Sept. 27.

In a report over the weekend, analyst Greg Pardy suggests that Husky’s near-15-year-low share prices make privatization attractive for the entities controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing which own 69.5 per cent of the equity.

Story continues below advertisement

He says going private would allow Husky to capture much of the gap between its market value and base net asset value of $19.53 per share.

The report says Husky doesn’t get enough credit for assets including its Liwan natural gas field in the South China Sea, its Canadian East Coast production, its thermal heavy oil projects in Saskatchewan and its U.S. refineries.

In an e-mail, Husky spokeswoman Kim Guttormson declined to address the report, noting the company doesn’t comment on speculation.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter