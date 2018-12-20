Husky Energy trims 2019 capital spending plan by $300-million

Husky Energy Inc. says it plans to spend approximately $3.4 billion on its capital expenditure program next year.
The energy company says the total is about $300 million less than it forecast earlier this year and includes spending cuts resulting from Alberta’s mandated oil production cuts and lower global oil prices.
The Alberta government has ordered production cuts in the oil patch next year in a bid to boost oil prices.
Husky says spending is being cut in areas where it has the most capital flexibility, including heavy oil and Western Canada resource plays.
Average annual 2019 production is expected to be approximately 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, not including any production associated with its proposed acquisition of MEG Energy Corp.
Husky has made a hostile takeover offer for MEG Energy.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.