Husky restarts production off Newfoundland following November oil spill

Husky is resuming oil production work off Newfoundland, two months after operations were suspended following a spill of about 250,000 litres.
The Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board gave Husky’s plan to plug the failed flowline connector its seal of approval this week, along with several conditions.
Production began to restart on Wednesday at a section of the White Rose oil field separate from the area where the spill originated in November.
Key operations will happen during daylight hours as a condition of the regulator’s approval.
Other conditions will require aerial and vessel surveillance, operational and wildlife observers on board and monitoring of Husky’s onshore activities.
The offshore board’s investigation into the mid-November oil spill continues.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.