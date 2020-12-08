 Skip to main content

Husky’s West White Rose worksite announces layoffs after company gets $41.5-million in public cash

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
The West White Rose project site in Argentia, N.L.

HO/The Canadian Press

The head of a Newfoundland and Labrador labour organization says there were hopes a few dozen tradespeople might be rehired at Husky’s West White Rose work site in Argentia, N.L., after last week’s announcement of $41.5-million in federal funding for the project.

Instead, TradesNL director Darin King says he’s flabbergasted to hear of more layoffs that will leave just 10 skilled tradespeople at a site that once employed 2,700.

King says he found out Friday that 15 trade workers and 60 project management staff would be laid off from the site in Argentia where the bulk of Husky’s massive concrete gravity base offshore oil platform is being built.

Layoff news has plagued the site since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Friday’s news came just a day after a big press conference to announce the $41.5 million aimed at maintaining jobs at the two West White Rose worksites.

Husky spokeswoman Colleen McConnell says the layoffs affect non-unionized workers employed by the company’s contractor, SNC-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership or SDP.

McConnell would not confirm the number of layoffs, and SDP did not respond to a request for comment.

