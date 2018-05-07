Hydro One, Avista merger approved by U.S. Federal Communications Commission

Hydro One Ltd. and Avista Corp. say the U.S. Federal Communications Commission has granted its consent to close their merger.
The companies say the FCC gave its approval on May 4 for a friendly deal announced last summer for the Ontario-based utility to acquire the U.S. energy company.
The agreement, which valued the company at $6.7-billion, received antitrust clearance in the United States in early April.
Avista shareholders and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission have also already approved the deal.
It still requires several other approvals, including from utility commissions in the states of Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska, as well as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
The companies say they anticipate closing the transaction in the second half of the year.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.