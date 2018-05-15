Hydro One raises dividend as profit climbs 33 per cent

Hydro One says its first-quarter profit rose to $222-million, which was up 33 per cent from the same time last year.

That included $12-million related to its $6.7-billion acquisition of Avista, a U.S. energy company.

The Ontario utility’s profit amounted to 37 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Revenue was $1.58-billion, or $875-million after excluding purchased power.

That compared with 2017 first-quarter revenue of $1.66-billion, or $769-million net of purchased power.

Hydro One says its quarterly dividend will rise by one cent to 23 cents per share, payable June 29. It has paid a dividend of 22 cents per share since last June.