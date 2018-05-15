Hydro One raises dividend as profit climbs 33 per cent

Hydro One says its first-quarter profit rose to $222-million, which was up 33 per cent from the same time last year.
That included $12-million related to its $6.7-billion acquisition of Avista, a U.S. energy company.
The Ontario utility’s profit amounted to 37 cents per share, up from 28 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017.
Revenue was $1.58-billion, or $875-million after excluding purchased power.
That compared with 2017 first-quarter revenue of $1.66-billion, or $769-million net of purchased power.
Hydro One says its quarterly dividend will rise by one cent to 23 cents per share, payable June 29. It has paid a dividend of 22 cents per share since last June.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.