 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Hydro One fourth-quarter profit increases

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Hydro One fourth-quarter profit increases

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on Nov. 4, 2015.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Hydro One Ltd. says favourable weather and lower taxes helped boost its fourth-quarter results as it reported a profit of $162 million.

The Ontario power utility says the profit amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a profit of $155 million or 26 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.56 billion, up from $1.44 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Hydro One says it earned 29 cents per diluted share, up form 28 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter