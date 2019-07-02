 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Hydro One names Tim Hodgson as new chairman starting

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Hydro One names Tim Hodgson as new chairman starting

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Hydro One Ltd. says Tim Hodgson has been appointed by its board of directors to serve as the utility’s chairman starting next month.

He will replace Tom Woods, who announced last week that he would step down from the role at the end of July.

Hodgson is managing partner of Alignvest Management Corp., a private alternative asset management firm, and chair of the investment committee of PSP Investments which invests funds for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Story continues below advertisement

He has also served as a special adviser to the governor of the Bank of Canada and as chief executive of Goldman Sachs Canada.

Woods and Hodgson were both among the 10 directors named last year as replacements after the utility’s previous board resigned amid pressure from Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million customers.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter