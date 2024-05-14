Skip to main content
Hydro One reports $293-million first-quarter profit, up from $282-million a year earlier
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Hydro One Ltd. H-T reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier, helped by higher revenue.

The power utility says it earned net income attributable to common shareholders of $293-million or 49 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $282-million or 47 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.17-billion, up from $2.07-billion in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, net of purchased power, amounted to $1.07-billion, up from $1.06-billion a year earlier.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with about 1.5 million customers.

