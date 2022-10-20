Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO-T has announced a collaboration with a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions looking to expand its EV charging network across Canada.

Imperial says it has signed an agreement with FLO, a Quebec-based company that manufactures EV charging stations for property managers, business owners and employers.

The agreement will see the two companies develop a charging service option for Imperial’s Esso and Mobil-branded wholesalers.

It also includes an agreement to transfer credits under federal Clean Fuel regulations.

FLO has over 70,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations across North America.

It manufactures its charging stations in Michigan and Quebec.