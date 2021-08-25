 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Energy and Resources

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Imperial Oil to produce renewable diesel at Strathcona refinery using locally grown crops

Amanda Stephenson
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Imperial Oil's Strathcona refinery, near Edmonton, on Sept. 5, 2005.

The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil Ltd. is planning to build a renewable diesel complex at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, using locally grown vegetable oils to meet growing customer demand for cleaner burning fuel products.

Calgary-based Imperial – a subsidiary of ExxonMobil and Canada’s largest petroleum refiner – said Wednesday its proposed project would be the largest facility of its kind in Canada, capable of producing more than 1 billion litres per year of biofuel annually.

That works out to the equivalent of about 3 million tonnes per year of emissions reductions from the Canadian transportation sector when compared with traditional petroleum-based diesel, said Jon Wetmore, Imperial’s vice-president of downstream.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the most part I think all of our customer base is really interested and keen on this,” Wetmore said. “The rail companies, CN Rail and CP Rail, have probably been the most vocal looking for a renewable fuel option for their locomotives.”

Renewable diesel fuel – sometimes called green diesel – is a biofuel that can be produced from a range of sustainable feedstocks including wood, crops and vegetable oils, and even sawdust.

Because it is chemically the same as petroleum diesel, renewable diesel can be used in regular diesel engines. That makes it appealing for companies racing to get in line with Canada’s new Clean Fuel Standard, which takes effect next year. The legislation will require liquid fuel suppliers to decrease the carbon intensity of their products by 13 per cent by 2030.

“We’re not alone in this. Everybody’s looking at renewable diesel as being an advantaged fuel under the Canadian clean fuels regulation coming forward, and we certainly see it the same way,” Wetmore said.

Imperial’s proposed project will use “blue” hydrogen (a term used to describe hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture and storage) to process locally grown crops such as canola and soybeans into the renewable diesel.

The company didn’t disclose a price tag for the proposed project, saying it intends to make a final investment decision next year. Production could start in 2024.

Wetmore said moving ahead with the complex will depend on market conditions as well as securing necessary government approvals and support. He said Imperial is in partnership discussions with the governments of Alberta as well as with B.C., which has its own provincial renewable and low carbon fuel requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

While most of North America’s major renewable diesel complexes are located in the United States, plans are also in the works to build one at Regina. That project, proposed by Federated Co-operatives Ltd., would be built at the company’s existing Co-op refinery site and has a 2025 production target. It would be similar in size to the one proposed by Imperial.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies