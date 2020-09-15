 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Imperial ramps up Kearl oil sands mine output after diluent pipeline restored

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mining operations at the Kearl Oil Sands project, belonging to Imperial Oil Ltd., near Fort McMurray, Ab. seen on June 13, 2017.

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is ramping up production to normal rates at its Kearl oil sands mining operation in northern Alberta after the return to service of its main diluent supply pipeline.

The Calgary-based company was forced to shut down the operation, with capacity to produce 240,000 barrels per day of bitumen, a few days after a leak was detected in the Polaris pipeline near Fort McMurray on Aug. 29.

Pipeline operator Inter Pipeline Ltd. says it has built a 400-metre bypass that allows the western part of the line to be returned to service while repair work continues on the affected section. It says a cause of the leak has not yet been determined.

Story continues below advertisement

The pipeline system is used to move light petroleum such as condensate from Edmonton to the region, where it is used by oil sands companies to dilute heavy bitumen, enabling it to flow in a pipeline to market.

The western leg of the two-leg pipeline system also supplies the Sunrise thermal oil sands facility co-owned by Husky Energy Inc. and partner BP but Husky, the operator, has said that while it was affected it was able to maintain at least some production.

Analysts estimate the two-week loss of production will likely reduce Imperial’s 71 per cent share in Kearl production to about 117,000 bpd in the third quarter from its capacity share of about 170,000 bpd.

Kearl is 29 per cent owned by Imperial’s American parent, Exxon Mobil Corp.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies