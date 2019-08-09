 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Inter Pipeline executives refuse to comment on reported takeover bid

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex is shown under construction in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Jan. 10, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Executives with Inter Pipeline Ltd. are refusing to confirm or deny a report that a potential buyer recently made a $30-per-share offer for the company.

The report in a Thursday morning article in the Globe and Mail, which didn’t identify the bidder and quoted unnamed sources as saying the offer was rejected, was linked to a nine per cent Inter stock price surge to $23.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Inter shares continued to rise on Friday, up four per cent to $24.60 at noon EDT, about half an hour after a conference call in which both CEO Christian Bayle and chief financial officer Brent Heagy refused to answer analyst questions about the story.

The executives did provide detail about a separate announcement Thursday after markets closed that the midstream company is putting its European bulk petroleum storage business on the block — it has operations in the U.K., Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Ireland with about 37 million barrels of storage capacity.

Bayle says the sale has been contemplated for some time and formed part of the rationale for buying NuStar Energy’s European storage business for $354 million last fall because its fit with its existing European storage assets made a better package.

Inter reported record second-quarter net income of $260 million, nearly double the $136 million it declared in the same period of 2018, with the increase mainly resulting from a one-time $144-million provision resulting from the staged reduction in the Alberta corporate income tax rate from 12 to eight per cent by 2022.

Inter also reported a slight rise in revenue to $642 million from $631 million and a decrease in its core pipeline volumes to 1.34 million barrels per day from 1.38 million bpd a year earlier.

