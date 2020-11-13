 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Energy and Resources

Inter Pipeline reports smaller profit, aims to find partner for petrochemical project in first half of 2021

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Construction continues on Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Jan. 10, 2019.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Inter Pipeline Inter Pipeline says it hopes to conclude its search in the first half of next year for a partner in its under-construction Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Edmonton.

The Calgary-based company says its third-quarter net income was $38.7 million, or nine cents per share, down from $79.9 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue was $632.9 million, up from $590.8 in the same period last year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected net income of $75.6 million, or 18 cents per share, on revenue of $555.5 million.

The company says it invested $176 million during the quarter into construction on Heartland, which is set to open for service in early 2022.

Inter Pipeline also says it will pay out its November dividend of four cents per share on Dec. 15, and it has closed the deal to divest the majority of its European bulk liquid storage business.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

