Inter Pipeline says 60% of Heartland Petrochemical Complex output is contracted

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on March 9, 2021.

JASON FRANSON/The Globe and Mail

Inter Pipeline Ltd. says it has signed take-or-pay sales contracts for about 60 per cent of production from the Heartland Petrochemical Complex it’s building northeast of Edmonton as it continues to fight a hostile takeover bid by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP .

The Calgary-based company says the deals with a total of seven buyers have an average duration of nine years and it is confident it will achieve its goal of 70 per cent contracted production before startup in early 2022.

When Brookfield made its takeover offer in February of $16.50 per share in cash or 0.206 of a Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class-A exchangeable share (a deal that values Inter at $7.1 billion) it said it would consider increasing the bid if Inter can “substantiate” growth and commercialization plans for the $4-billion Heartland project.

Inter said Thursday it expects Heartland, which is designed to convert propane into polypropylene plastic pellets, to generate annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $400 million and $450 million in its first full year of operation, based on 70 per cent stable contracted sales and 30 per cent merchant sales.

In estimating the merchant sales, Inter said it is assuming a US$1,200 per tonne difference between North American posted polypropylene and Edmonton propane prices, a “conservative” assumption based on the current spread of US$2,300 per tonne and the seven-year average of US$1,400 per tonne.

Heartland was given a financial boost two weeks ago when the United Conservative Party government in Alberta committed $408 million in cash grants to replace $200 million in royalty credits granted by the previous NDP government.

“Our commercial teams have made great progress in securing high-quality, long-term contracts for HPC’s production capacity,” said Inter CEO Christian Bayle in a statement.

“We are over 85 per cent of the way to our minimum contracting objective and advanced negotiations are proceeding with a number of additional counterparties. Should these negotiations be successfully concluded as anticipated, Inter Pipeline will be in a position to exceed its 70 per cent minimum target for production capacity under long-term contracts, in advance of the facility becoming operational in early 2022.”

