 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Inter Pipeline shares surge on word of takeover interest

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Inter Pipeline shares surge on word of takeover interest

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shares in Inter Pipeline Ltd surged nearly 10 per cent after The Globe and Mail reported the company had received a takeover bid from a unnamed suitor that could be worth $12.4-billion.

Inter, which is developing a $3.5-billion petrochemical plant near Edmonton, jumped $2.07 to $23.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, following The Globe’s report, published early Thursday.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said Inter’s board had turned down a cash offer worth $30 a share from a “credible” bidder. It was not immediately known if there were onerous conditions attached. A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the approach, or on a report published in July by the infrastructure news outlet Inframation that said Inter had hired Morgan Stanley to seek buyers for its European bulk fuel storage business.

Story continues below advertisement

Inter is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Thursday, and has scheduled a conference call for Friday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document