Investment firm backed by China’s Jiangxi amasses 10.8% stake in Canada’s First Quantum

Pangaea Investment Management Ltd., an investment firm backed by Chinese state-owned Jiangxi Copper Corp. Ltd., has amassed a 10.8-per-cent stake in Canadian copper company First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
Pangaea Investment said in a press release on Thursday it has also entered a forward contract that may see it take its total ownership in First Quantum to 16.6 per cent.
Last month, The Globe and Mail reported that First Quantum had hired investment bankers to deal with a potential takeover bid from Jiangxi Copper.
Jiangxi Copper is a substantial shareholder in and lender to Pangaea.
Pangaea Investment said this latest purchase of six million First Quantum shares, which brings its total share count in the miner to 74.6 million shares, or 10.8 per cent, was primarily made for investment purposes, but RBC analyst Sam Crittenden wrote in a report to clients on Thursday that the development "could fuel further takeover reports.”
Last month, First Quantum said it had held talks about selling a stake in some of its African assets, but had not discussed selling the entire company with anyone.
For much of the past year, First Quantum's share price has been under pressure amid high debt and tepid copper prices.
First Quantum has spent about US$6.7-billion over the past few years building Cobre Panama, a promising copper project it inherited as part of the acquisition of fellow Canadian miner Inmet Mining Corp. Touted as the company’s big growth asset, Cobre Panama accounts for much of the company’s US$7.6-billion debt load.
Jiangxi, which has mining properties in China, Peru and Afghanistan, has been vocal about wanting to bulk up on copper assets.
Two years ago, the company's chairman said it planned to make acquisitions in Africa.
First Quantum owns two mines in Zambia, including Kansanshi, Africa’s biggest copper mine, in which it has an 80-per-cent stake. It also has properties in Europe, Australia and Panama.
