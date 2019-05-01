 Skip to main content

Ivanhoe Mines names former Kinross CFO Tony Giardini as president; CEO to retire

Ivanhoe Mines names former Kinross CFO Tony Giardini as president; CEO to retire

Niall McGee Mining reporter
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has named former Kinross Gold Corp. chief financial officer Tony Giardini as president and says its long-time chief executive officer Lars-Eric Johansson will retire in a few months.

Ivanhoe did not name a CEO successor for Mr. Johansson and it is unclear whether it intends to discontinue the role entirely. Ivanhoe declined a request for an interview.

Mr. Johansson has been with Ivanhoe since 2007 and helped grow the company from tiny explorer to a player in the copper market with a multibillion-dollar valuation. His last day at the firm is June 30.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Giardini worked as CFO with Turquoise Hill Resources, another mining company founded by Ivanhoe’s founder Robert Friedland. Toronto-based Kinross announced in March that Mr. Giardini was stepping down as CFO after a seven-year run.

Vancouver-based, Ivanhoe is developing a major copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with financial backing from a state-owned Chinese investment company.

Over the past few years, Ivanhoe has lined up a series of financings from CITIC Metal Group Ltd., which has allowed the company to move forward on developing the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in DRC.

Last week, CITIC said it was investing a further $454-million into Ivanhoe, increasing its equity stake in the miner to 30 per cent from 19 per cent.

