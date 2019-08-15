Judge rules lawsuit against Perpetual Energy by Sequoia trustee can go ahead

A lawsuit launched by a bankrupt natural gas producer’s trustee against Perpetual Energy Inc., which alleges it contributed to the producer’s financial failure, can proceed, an Alberta judge has ruled.

However, a simultaneous claim against Perpetual's chief executive officer related to the failure of Sequoia Resources Corp. was dismissed.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, trustee in the bankruptcy of Sequoia, sued Calgary-based Perpetual and its CEO, Susan Riddell Rose, arguing that they knew assets they agreed to sell Sequoia in 2016 would sink the buyer. Sequoia bought a Perpetual division which had thousands of aging gas wells along with nearly $134-million worth of reported environmental liability.

The suit, filed a year ago, also charged that Ms. Riddell Rose benefitted personally from the deal, in which Sequoia, founded by financiers Harold Wang and Wentao Yang, paid $1.

She and the company applied last year to have the cases tossed out, arguing that Perpetual’s sale of assets to Sequoia in 2016 was done properly and that the suit was an “opportunistic” attempt to place the blame and financial burden of the case on an asset seller amid growing public policy concern. Perpetual argued it went to great lengths to bolster Sequoia’s odds of thriving, including providing a gas -price risk management contract and office space.

Justice D. Blair Nixon ruled on Thursday that the trustee can pursue its case against the company because there wasn't sufficient evidence for a summary dismissal.

However, a release signed between the parties in the sale was done properly and bars the trustee from seeking the claim against Ms. Rose, he said in oral ruling.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has asked the judge to annul the 2016 sale. In absence of that, it sought $217-million in damages. Perpetual has a market capitalization of just $14-million.

Sequoia’s bankruptcy in March 2018 brought into sharp focus a growing problem of underfunded cleanup liabilities in the Canadian oil industry, a crisis The Globe and Mail has reported on in depth. The insolvency left the Alberta Energy Regulator with a cleanup bill of $225-million. Some of the spent wells could end up in the province’s overburdened orphan well fund.

The company’s acquisition of Perpetual’s assets formed its foundation, and Sequoia subsequently acquired other assets despite having an asset-to-liability rating below the AER’s accepted minimum. Sequoia was able to acquire more wells by convincing the regulator that its financial plan was solid.

The plan assumed that natural gas prices would remain high enough to allow the cash flow from production to fund the cleanup of wells as they petered out. Instead, prices tumbled and the company collapsed.

