 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Judge rules lawsuit against Perpetual Energy by Sequoia trustee can go ahead

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Judge rules lawsuit against Perpetual Energy by Sequoia trustee can go ahead

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A lawsuit launched by a bankrupt natural gas producer’s trustee against Perpetual Energy Inc., which alleges it contributed to the producer’s financial failure, can proceed, an Alberta judge has ruled.

However, a simultaneous claim against Perpetual's chief executive officer related to the failure of Sequoia Resources Corp. was dismissed.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, trustee in the bankruptcy of Sequoia, sued Calgary-based Perpetual and its CEO, Susan Riddell Rose, arguing that they knew assets they agreed to sell Sequoia in 2016 would sink the buyer. Sequoia bought a Perpetual division which had thousands of aging gas wells along with nearly $134-million worth of reported environmental liability.

Story continues below advertisement

The suit, filed a year ago, also charged that Ms. Riddell Rose benefitted personally from the deal, in which Sequoia, founded by financiers Harold Wang and Wentao Yang, paid $1.

She and the company applied last year to have the cases tossed out, arguing that Perpetual’s sale of assets to Sequoia in 2016 was done properly and that the suit was an “opportunistic” attempt to place the blame and financial burden of the case on an asset seller amid growing public policy concern. Perpetual argued it went to great lengths to bolster Sequoia’s odds of thriving, including providing a gas -price risk management contract and office space.

Justice D. Blair Nixon ruled on Thursday that the trustee can pursue its case against the company because there wasn't sufficient evidence for a summary dismissal.

However, a release signed between the parties in the sale was done properly and bars the trustee from seeking the claim against Ms. Rose, he said in oral ruling.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has asked the judge to annul the 2016 sale. In absence of that, it sought $217-million in damages. Perpetual has a market capitalization of just $14-million.

Sequoia’s bankruptcy in March 2018 brought into sharp focus a growing problem of underfunded cleanup liabilities in the Canadian oil industry, a crisis The Globe and Mail has reported on in depth. The insolvency left the Alberta Energy Regulator with a cleanup bill of $225-million. Some of the spent wells could end up in the province’s overburdened orphan well fund.

The company’s acquisition of Perpetual’s assets formed its foundation, and Sequoia subsequently acquired other assets despite having an asset-to-liability rating below the AER’s accepted minimum. Sequoia was able to acquire more wells by convincing the regulator that its financial plan was solid.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan assumed that natural gas prices would remain high enough to allow the cash flow from production to fund the cleanup of wells as they petered out. Instead, prices tumbled and the company collapsed.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter