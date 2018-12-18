Katanga Mining, CEO and former insiders to pay $34.4-million in OSC settlement

Katanga Mining Ltd., its chief executive officer and a number of former officers and directors admitted they broke Canadian securities laws and agreed to pay $34.4-million in penalties in a settlement agreement approved by the Ontario Securities Commission on Tuesday centred around misleading financial disclosures.

As part of the agreement, Katanga’s CEO Johnny Blizzard has agreed to step down from the company within 30 days. He was fined $400,000 and is banned from serving as an officer or director with a Canadian-listed company for two years.

The largest individual fine was given to Aristotelis Mistakidis, who agreed to pay $2.45-million. He will also serve an officer and director ban for four years. Mr. Mistakidis is the outgoing head of Glencore PLC’s copper unit and was a director with Katanga until last year. Five other former officers or directors agreed to pay fines ranging from $350,000 to $950,000 and serve various director and officer bans.

Based in Switzerland, Katanga is a TSX-listed subsidiary of Anglo-Swiss metals and mining conglomerate Glencore PLC. It owns copper and cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Katanga admitted it violated securities laws by making materially misleading disclosures around its copper operations between roughly 2012 and 2017. It also conceded that it failed to maintain adequate disclosure controls and procedures as well as internal controls over financial reporting.

Among the OSC allegations that Katanga admitted to were overstating its copper-cathode production in 2014 and misleading investors about its total copper production from 2012 to 2014. The various infractions amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Katanga, which will pay a $28.5-million penalty, has also agreed to a review of its accounting policies and procedures by an independent consultant.

Katanga had already said its financial reporting fell short in certain instances. Last year, after it disclosed the OSC was investigating the firm, Katanga said its own review found that the company either overstated or overvalued its copper cathode production, inventories of concentrates and ore stockpiles on a number of occasions. Katanga also restated a number of financial documents, including its consolidated financial statements for 2016.

Katanga also admitted it failed to disclose the heightened risks of the operating environment in the DRC, particularly the risk of corruption. The company also conceded that it failed to disclose its reliance on individuals and entities tied to Dan Gertler, an Israeli businessman who last year was sanctioned by the United States government after being accused of corruption in the DRC.