Kinross Gold buys Russian gold development property for $283-million

Kinross Gold Corp has struck a US$283-million deal to buy a Russian gold development asset, its first gold acquisition in four years.
In a statement alongside its second quarter results on Wednesday, Toronto-based Kinross said it had reached a friendly arrangement with privately-held N-Mining Limited to purchase the Chulbatkan project for a combination of cash and stock. Kinross hopes to eventually develop the property, located in the Khabarovsk region of Russia’s far east, into a low cost, open pit, gold mine. Cyprus-based N-Mining was founded by a number of former executives of Polyus Gold International Ltd., Russia’s largest gold producer.
Kinross said its own drilling, conducted over the past 16 months, indicates the Chulbatkan property contains a resource of 3.9 million ounces of gold. Unlike a reserve, which is economically viable, a resource hasn’t been proven to be economically viable yet. Over the next three years, Kinross plans to do lots more drilling to prove the project’s viability. Kinross’s early study points to a six year mine life, with all in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$550, and an initial capital cost commitment of half a billion dollars.
“We’re really excited about the potential,” said Paul Rollinson, chief executive officer of Kinross, in an interview.
The Chulbatkan purchase broadens Kinross’s already considerable footprint in Russia. The company operates two gold mines in the country and about 20 per cent of its production comes from the region.
The pace of M&A in the gold sector has picked up over the past year with the world’s two biggest gold companies, Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Goldcorp Corp, striking multibillion dollar deals, amid improving balance sheets and rising gold prices. There has also been a number of smaller deals with Australia’s St. Barbara Ltd. buying Vancouver-based Atlantic Gold Corp. in May for $722million. Kinross’s last gold acquisition was its US$610-million purchase of the Bald Mountain mine from Barrick in 2016.
Separately after the close of markets on Wednesday, Kinross reported a net profit of $71.5-million for the quarter ending June 30, or 6 cents a share. The company beat the street’s expectations on profit, costs and production.
