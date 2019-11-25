Kirkland Lake buying Detour Gold in all-stock deal worth $4.9-billion

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is buying Detour Gold Corp. in an all-stock deal worth $4.9-billion, that sees one of the industry’s best-performing gold companies buy a turnaround play.

Toronto-based Kirkland is paying 0.4343 Kirkland shares for each Detour share, a 24-per-cent premium to Friday’s closing price.

The transaction sees Kirkland, which already has mines in Ontario and Australia, add another major asset in a safe jurisdiction.

Thanks to the success of Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville mine in Australia, it has been the best-performing major gold stock in the world over the past few years.

Kirkland’s Achilles though has been it relatively low reserves, compared to other major miners, and some analysts had urged it to make an acquisition to address those concerns.

Detour Lake’s cornerstone mine in northern Ontario is low grade, but among the biggest producers in Canada, with yearly production of around 600,000 ounces a year.

The Detour Lake acquisition adds about 8 years to Kirkland Lake’s reserves.

Detour Lake had been a perennial underperformer, but it has shown signs of improvement in the past few quarters with cost improvements kicking in.

This time last year, Detour Gold was embroiled in a vicious proxy fight led by New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co. Inc.

During the proxy fight and afterwards, Detour underwent radical change, including a wholesale management and board changes.

Still as much progress as Detour has made, it is still a high cost operation, compared to many industry peers.

Kirkland Lake itself has reinvented itself over the past few years. After a successful turnaround at its Macassa mine in Ontario, and later the success of its extremely high grade Fosterville mine in Australia, it has emerged as one of the industry’s spectacular success stories.

Kirkland’s shares have gone up 8-fold in the past three years.

